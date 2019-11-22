Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity has kick-started for a nineteenth time on ITV in 2019. The hilarious, and sometimes stomach-churning show, started on Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm.

While the campmates started off their experience excited and happy to get to know one another, as the days in the Jungle roll on, hunger starts to kick in and tensions rise.

One camper who seems to always be in good spirits, unlike football legend Ian Wright, is TV presenter Kate Garraway!

So, what’s the deal with Kate Garraway’s teeth and why is everyone talking about them?

Kate Garraway teeth

During her time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019, Kate’s lady lumps have been a topic of conversation among viewers.

But now it’s not just her boobs people are chatting about, Kate’s gnashers are now the new hot topic.

Kate Garraway is certainly a recognisable TV presenter on British telly and her toothy smile is probably something to do with it.

Kate points fun at her teeth

A report from The Daily Mail in September 2019 stated how Kate Garraway suffered a wardrobe malfunction while presenting Good Morning Britain.

The GMB host was called out for her outfit as viewers said she looked like she was pretty much dressed as Austin Powers.

Kate took the comments well and even make a joke about her own teeth saying she: “already had the teeth.”

What do viewers make of Kate?

While tonnes of Twitter users have taken to Kate because of her physical appearance, some have also thrown some savage comments her way.

One Twitter user wrote of Kate’s teeth: “Kate Garraway got her teeth from screw fix”, while another said: “Is Kate Garraway breaking them teeth in for Red Rum.”

The hate is nothing compared to the number of positive comments people are Tweeting for the TV presenter, though. A Twitter account has even been created for her boobs!

