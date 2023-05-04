I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s celebrity cyclone on the All Stars 2023 series is on fans’ minds. It’s the most exciting challenge of the entire series but as all the celebs would have done it before, is it happening?

Challenges such as the three-level height task and grueling water trials filled with snakes prove that I’m A Celebrity producers are seriously going in hard for the first series of its spin-off South Africa All-Stars series.

As the final looms, viewers are now quizzing Ant and Dec on whether they can spill on the celebrity cyclone. It is where celebrities have to collect and carry stars, keeping them in a certain location, while balls and water fly towards them.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa: Celebrity Cyclone

I’m A Celebrity South Africa celebrity cyclone has not been confirmed at the time of writing. However, it’s no secret that it’s the most anticipated challenge of the entire show and fans have lots of questions.

In a poll launched by a Twitter user, the majority of viewers are convinced there will be a celebrity cyclone this year. However, a few reckon it’s just a challenge hosted on ITV‘s Australian version of the show.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted ITV for comment.

Fans quiz Ant and Dec on Celebrity Cyclone 2023

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been inundated with questions on whether I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa has a celebrity cyclone. As the location of the usual show is different, as well as the format, many are curious…

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Please spoil it for us…is there a Celebrity Cyclone?”

Another penned: “The last 5 left would love it if South Africa had their own version of celebrity cyclone #ImACeleb.”

“Just struck me – is there a South African version of the ‘Celebrity Cyclone’??? #ImACeleb,” quizzed a viewer.

When does I’m A Celebrity All Stars finish?

I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa finishes on Friday, May 12. The finale is an extra-long episode airing for one hour and 30 minutes and has been fully pre-recorded – like the rest of the series.

The ITV series airs for a total of three weeks, with an episode showing every weeknight. The celebrity cyclone usually airs on the night before the finale, with the final five contestants taking part.

