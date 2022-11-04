I'm A Celebrity's scandals - TOWIE star's steroid shocker to fainting live on TV











As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns, devoted fans reminisce on the infamous scandals that have shaken the camp.

The show is set to make a big return to Australia for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but finally, I’m A Celeb is going to be back in its full glory this year.

As we await the highly anticipated class of 2022, here’s a look back at some of the most explosive scandals in the show’s 20 year history…

Spencer Matthews’ steroids

Spencer Matthews had to leave I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2015 after hiding a secret steroid addiction. In a statement obtained by The Mirror, the reality star revealed he attempted to hide his addiction from producers, but after he was unable to take himself off the meds he had no choice but to confess he “screwed up.”

Matthews explained why he left I’m a Celebrity after three days: “Shortly after I arrived in Australia I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago.”

The Made In Chelsea star confessed: “When I started taking this programme of pills it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.”

When asked about why he continued to take the pills, Matthews responded, “Vanity, I suppose” he explained, “I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.”

Jack Maynard allegations

YouTuber Jack Maynard left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! due to “circumstances outside camp”. His exit came after a string of tweets from 2012 resurfaced whereby he used inappropriate language.

The tweets were published in The Sun newspaper while Maynard was in the Australian jungle. His publicist confirmed he was leaving the ITV show to defend himself following the allegations made against him.

Maynard was 22-year-old at the time and in a statement from his publicist it was reported: “In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.”

“Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show.”

Strawberry Gate

In 2017, viewers were left gobsmacked by Amir Khan and Iain Lee when they ate all of the strawberries and cream that they had won in the Dingo Dollar Challenge.

On the way back to the camp ready to give their fellow campers the prize, Amir suggested: “Shall we eat them and say it was the wrong answer, shall we do that?”

Iain was weary of deceiving the team but Amir had already tucked in. Unable to stand the guilt, Iain confessed to his campmates: “I have something really horrible to confess.”

None of the campers took his confession seriously at first but then decided they wouldn’t share any of their prizes with them from then on. That night, the pair didn’t have any dinner. Amir then told Jamie that the whole thing was Iain’s idea as the guilty campers became isolated from the group.

Speaking during a live chat with Extra Camp viewers, Iain was asked who he was closest to as he revealed: “After strawberrygate, none of them, but I imagine the person I was closest to before I burnt all of my bridges was Shappi.

“I felt really close to the group until about 15 hours ago.” he reportedly said.

Eating a rat

ITV was fined for animal cruelty after two contestants on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! were made to kill and eat a rat, as reported by the Australian RSPCA and The Guardian.

Gino D’Acampo and actor Stuart Manning killed the rat with a knife and ate it during the show. Chief Inspector from the RSPCA, David Oshannessy, said ITV was fined A$3,000 (£1,903) and will pay A$2,576 in costs. ITV later apologised for the incident in December 2020.

Gillian McKeith fainting

Gillian McKeith fainted on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010. Many fans thought the dramatic ordeal was a publicity stunt. However, the TV star reportedly has “a history of fainting since childhood.” With her earliest memory of fainting being at four or five years old when she thought that she saw Santa outside her window.