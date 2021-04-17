In For A Penny: Where is the ITV game show filmed? Locations explored!

It is the ITV show where members of the public get involved, which can return a hefty amount of cash. Where is In For A Penny filmed?
Filling the void of the usual Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway weekend slot, the pop-up game show is returning to our screens.
Led by Stephen Mulhern, the ITV host approaches unsuspecting members of the public for a chance to win some cash – and asks them to pay 1 pence.
We looked into the locations where the 2021 series set up its cameras…
Where is In For A Penny 2021 filmed?
- Sheffield
- Southampton
- Bognor Regis
- Swansea
- York
- Liverpool
- Belfast
Stephen Mulhern visited seven locations across the UK for its 2021 series.
Usually, the quiz game show moves around the country, and meets a variety of people from different ages and backgrounds, in each episode.
In For A Penny: Filming locations explored
Starting up north, Stephen visits Sheffield, which is filled with city heritage and art from around the globe.
In Southampton, it looks like the host took to the ocean-front, namely at Ocean Village, which contributes to the city’s reputation as a port base.
Then he visits Bognor Regis, which has become one of the most popular seaside places to visit, with its 2.7-mile promenade.
Known for its National Waterfront Museum, Swansea is next on the location list, where poet Dylan Thomas was born.
Stephen then visits York, a city with Roman roots and a Viking past, where ancient walls surround independent shops and restaurants.
Liverpool, its second-to-last location for its 2021 series, is the tenth-largest English district by population – so participants weren’t hard to find!
Concluding the series is Belfast, the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, which famously struck an iceberg and sunk in 1912.
Locations: Episode guide
- Episode 1 (Saturday April 17) – Sheffield
- Episode 2 (Saturday April 24) – Southampton
- Episode 3 (Saturday May 1) – Bognor Regis
- Episode 4 (Saturday May 8) – Swansea
- Episode 5 (Saturday May 15) – York
- Episode 6 (Saturday May 22) – Liverpool
- Episode 7 (Saturday May 29) – Belfast
