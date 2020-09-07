Medical docuseries are on the rise, as shows following the day to day lives of hospitals and A&E wards have become increasingly popular.

Now, ITV are taking on a slightly different type of medical care, as they shift their attention from humans to animals.

Brand new eight-part series Inside Animal A&E launches on Monday, September 7th. Focussing on animal charity Blue Cross, it looks into their work across two animal A&E departments: one in Grimsby, another in London. It serves as a perfect combination of The SuperVet and 24 Hours in A&E, so prepare to become obsessed!

But who is the VoiceOver of Inside Animal A&E? Find out about the narrator here.

Who is the Inside Animal A&E narrator?

Felicity Kendal

British actress Felicity Kendal is the narrator for Inside Animal A&E.

Felicity comes from an acting family and so has been in the business since she was young, however became particularly active as an actress in the 1960s. Her big break was in 1975, when she joined the cast of The Good Life.

More on Felicity Kendal

Felicity Kendal was born in Olton, Warwickshire on September 25th, 1946. As of publication date, Felicity Kendal is 73 years old.

As aforementioned, Felicity joined the cast of BBC sitcom The Good Life as Barbara Good. She starred across from Richard Briers as the couple quitting the rat race and becoming totally self-sufficient. Felicity starred as the lead in all four seasons, which aired until 1978.

Felicity is a prolific stage actress but has also appeared in many TV shows over the years. Some of these include Doctor Who, Pennyworth, and even as a contestant on the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Felicity Kendal and Inside Animal A&E

Felicity was not only selected as the narrator for Inside Animal A&E as a result of her acting chops, but because she’s a longtime supporter of Blue Cross.

She explained:

I was delighted to be invited to narrate this wonderful series about the work of Blue Cross in Victoria and Grimsby. I’ve long supported the charity and it was a delight to see the incredible work they do to help pets in need and their devoted owners.

