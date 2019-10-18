University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The first season of Inside Prison: Britain Behind Bars landed on ITV back on Thursday, September 27th.

Already it has shocked and frustrated viewers, who are presented with the flaws, problems and real chaos of the British system. From the officer hazing, inmate self-harm, violent crime and drug dealing that goes on inside prison, the docuseries shows it all.

But there was a prisoner featured in episode 4 (Thursday, October 17th) who really stunned audiences with his rather nasty habits.

So, who is Barry Veysey? Find out more about the “dirty protestor” here.

Who is Barry Veysey?

Barry Veysey is a 60-year-old inmate of HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire. He is originally from Kingsway, Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.

He was one of the most difficult prisoners the staff had to deal with, as Barry liked to participate in “dirty protests.”

On his request, Barry was kept in segregation but had two cells reserved for him there to held clear up his dirty protests.

Barry proudly said to camera: “I have won every single protest.”

Why was he in prison?

Barry first came to prison when he was just 23-years-old back in 1981.

Barry has reportedly 107 convictions – which we presume is now higher – and is sentenced to a total of 40 years behind bars.

He’s been to over 34 prisons over the years.

Some of Barry’s crimes include threatening to shoot a judge and theft. The full extent of Barry’s crimes are not known and were not revealed in the episode.

Barry on Inside Prison

When Barry isn’t being a disruptive force in HMP Bullingdon, as we saw on Inside Prison, the officers were attempting to reintegrate him.

His mentor at the prison is 22-year-old Beth Buchanan, a young officer who helps him with his writing and obtaining a job.

Beth’s first attempt to secure Barry a prison job fell flat but she was eventually successful! She got him a job compiling booklets of puzzles and crosswords for other prisoners.

Watching #insideprison 22 yr old Prison Officer Beth Buchanan is an absolute star 🌟 Her #relational approach with 60 yr old Barry is inspirational. @Markfinnis @_LisaCherry — Colin Pettigrew (@yourdcsnotts) October 17, 2019

