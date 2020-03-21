University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

As the coronavirus pandemic becomes an increasingly worldwide concern and a majority of society go into self-isolation, there has been a major change to our daily lives. As people hide away indoors, businesses close up for the foreseeable future.

And it’s not just restaurants, pubs and clubs which are forced to shut, as the TV industry is also facing a major hit.

Given that big social gatherings are now off the cards – with gatherings of more than five actually banned in some countries – the concept of a live studio audience goes out the window. So, what will happen to shows such as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Voice which rely on an audience?

Find out whether Saturday Night Takeaway is on tonight, plus more about Ant and Dec’s plans for the ITV series during the coronavirus crisis.

Is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on tonight?

Yes!

The series will be airing as usual at its 7.30 pm slot on ITV’s Saturday night schedule.

However, there will be a change to the show’s regular format, as they have made the decision to ditch the live studio audience, in accordance with current health and safety guidelines. This also follows the criticism the show faced last week, as they broadcast as normal with an audience in the ITV studio.

SEE ALSO : Is The Voice UK on this week?

What did Ant and Dec say about the format change?

During an appearance on This Morning on Friday, March 20th, Ant and Dec went into the studio to discuss the show’s format change.

Dec told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: “It’s gonna be strange, it’s gonna be different. The studio’s pretty much gonna be like it is now, when we run down the stairs, I think we’re still going to do that.”

Ant continued to state that: “We’ll do the same things that we normally do just without the noise.”

OMG : Coronavirus could cancel Ant and Dec’s Place on the Plane finale

Will Saturday Night Takeaway be cancelled?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, there is no word on whether the live show will be pulled during the current pandemic.

In Ant and Dec’s This Morning appearance, they addressed the instability, stating that there was no guarantee the show will go ahead following this weekend.

We’ll just have to see how Saturday Night Takeaway without the audience fares this Saturday, March 21st!

WATCH ANT AND DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY ON ITV IN 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK