I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2019, kicking off from November 17th.

The very first episode of series 19 starts at 9 pm on ITV.

But prior to I’m A Celeb, The Chase is airing a Celebrity Special first.

Starring on The Chase Celebrity Special alongside her ex-camp mates Rita Simons, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and James McVey is Fleur East.

So, is Fleur East married? And is she planning on starting a family? She looked pretty glowing during her time on the ITV show…

What’s Fleur been doing since I’m A Celebrity 2018?

Fleur almost got to the final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 along with Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and John Barrowman.

However, it was Harry who won the show, Emily placed second place and John came in third.

From Fleur’s Instagram page it looks like she’s been doing all sorts since coming in fourth place on I’m A Celeb. She has been modelling, touring and doing many ad posts on Insta.

Fleur is also working at Hits Radio every weekday morning, too.

Is Fleur East married?

Yes! Fleur is married. She tied the knot with long-time partner, Marcel Badiane-Robin.

Fleur, 31, has made her wedding pretty pubic, posting to Instagram to share photos and videos of the big day.

Marcel and Fleur married in a star-studded ceremony in the Atlas Mountains, Morocco with guests such as Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

Is Fleur East pregnant?

Fleur hasn’t announced herself that she’s planning a family.

But given that she got married in June 2019, she could be planning on having a baby soon.

Fleur opted for a covered up suit jacket and trousers combo for her appearance on The Chase on November 17th 2019 rather than the more revealing outfits she normally wears.

