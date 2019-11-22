Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Bushtucker Trials, Dingo Dollar Challenges and Jungle tensions are underway which only means one thing – I’m A Celebrity 2019 is here!

The contestants are getting hangry, getting confused at each other’s luxury items and are showing the world what it means to work as a team.

And if the ITV show’s got you hooked, you’ll need to when it’s going to be on and at exactly what time.

So, is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays? Let’s take a look at when it’s on and how many episodes are in the series.

Is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays?

Yes! I’m A Celebrity is on on Saturdays. The show airs every day for three weeks.

The ITV programme airs nightly from November 17th until the final which airs in December.

Series 19 of I’m A Celeb sees Roman Kemp, Andrew Maxwell, Nadine Coyle, Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, Myles Stephenson, Adele Roberts, Kate Garraway, Cliff Parisi, Andrew Whyment and James Haskell in the Jungle.

ABSOLUTELY MINT: I’m A Celeb: Why was Minty called Minty? Why did he leave Eastenders?

I’m A Celeb 2019: How many episodes?

There are 22 episodes in total of I’m A Celebrity 2019.

The first episode kicked off on Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm.

And the ITV show airs at around 9 pm every day from then on, however, the times do alter slightly over the three weeks ranging from a start time of 9 pm to 9:20 pm.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2019 finish?

The final episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9 pm on December 8th 2019.

The grand finale of the show airs for 1 hour and 35 minutes and will see one contestant crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

There is also one further episode – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out – which airs on December 12th.

SAY CHEESE: I’m A Celebrity: Kate Garraway’s teeth have got everyone talking – Twitter goes in!

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE EVERY DAY AT 9 PM ON ITV