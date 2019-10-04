Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Chase is the daytime TV show that everyone can have a go at – well, if shouting at the TV is your answer to audience participation, anyway.

ITV’s famous quiz show is hosted by Bradley Walsh and features an array of recognisable Chasers.

From The Governess to The Dark Destroyer, all the Chasers are geared up for another series in 2019.

One topic has cropped up in relation to a specific Chaser, though. And it’s got nothing to do with intelligence and everything to do with her tresses.

Is The Chase’s Vixen – AKA Jenny Ryan – wearing a wig? We took the time to investigate…

The Chase: Is Jenny wearing a wig?

The subject of Jenny Ryan’s hair often comes up on Twitter when she appears on The Chase.

Many viewers of the show take to the internet to chat about her barnet and now fans of the show are asking if her hair is real.

To clear up any confusion, Jenny took to Twitter in 2017 and said: “Yes, it’s all my own hair. Extra backcombing for the Celeb specials.”

And although Jenny’s hair may be her own, we can safely say that the colour isn’t all that genuine as she takes to Instagram to share a hair-dye photo.

Jenny’s hair on previous series

Jenny’s 2019 look on The Chase is pretty toned down compared to some of the hairstyles she’s had on the show.

She has sported enormous beehive styles as well as sleek straight do’s.

But it looks as though The Vixen changes up her hairstyle dependent on the occasion. As she mentioned in her Twitter post, Jenny prefers to opt for the beehive during Celebrity Specials of The Chase, chooses to have her hair down for the general show and even sports an up-do for events such as The TV Choice Awards.

Is Jenny on Instagram?

Yes! The Chaser is on Instagram.

You can follow Jenny under the handle @jenny_from_the_quiz where she has over 7,200 followers.

Jenny also has her own website which states how before her time on The Chase she spent some years working as a researcher and writer behind the cameras.

OMG: Has Anne Hegerty left The Chase? The Governess hasn’t been seen for a while

Jenny’s hair on Twitter

Jenny, who’s also known as The Bolton Brainiac, is on Twitter.

You can follow the redhead @jenlion and join the rest of her 52,000 odd followers.

Jenny joined The Chase six years into the show in 2015 and has been a regular chaser for the last four years. The Vixen often features in other people’s Tweets with many making reference to her hair.

One Twitter user wrote: “The Vixens hair on The Chase is bigger than my future.”

Is it my eyes or is the Vixen chaser’s hair getting bigger 😂#the chase — Michelle Laing (@MichelleLaing77) April 1, 2019

WATCH THE CHASE WEEKDAYS AT 5 PM ON ITV

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE