Former TOWIE stars Kate Wright and Mike Hassini joined the reality series in 2015.

Kate and Mike made names for themselves when they appeared on the ITV show together and there’s been always that burning question whether the two celebrities are related to each other.

It seems the two are really close friends outside of TOWIE which is pretty adorable.

Here’s everything you need to know about their friendship, as well their partners in real life.

Is Kate Wright related to Mike Hassini?

No.

Kate and Mike are the true definition of real BFFs outside of the popular ITV show although they are not related.

The two joined the series as close friends, with 28-year-old Kate often seen as an older sister to Mike, who is 25 years old now.

When were Kate and Mike on TOWIE?

Kate and Mike joined TOWIE together in 2015.

Kate was on the show between 2015-2017. She appeared in 62 episodes from series 16 until series 20.

Mike was a bit longer on the show, and he was axed from the ITV show at the beginning of 2018.

Kate’s partner in real life

Kate is married to former English football player Rio Ferdinand. The couple started dating in 2017 shortly after Kate left TOWIE.

They got married in a luxury resort in Turkey last September.

Kate is a stepmother to Rio’s three children Tate, Lorenz and Tia. Rio’s late wife sadly passed away in 2015 after which he retired from his football career.

Kate and Rio are currently starring on the BBC One reality show Rio and Kate: Becoming a step family. The documentary follows Rio’s critically-acclaimed Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad.

Mike’s partner in real life

Mike has been dating Zoe Hamilton for the last few years.

The two kept their relationship private at the beginning, but nowadays he’s posting much more about his personal life on social media.

Kate and Mike’s Instagram pages

You can find Kate under the handle @xkateferdinand and Mike under the name of @mike_hassini.

