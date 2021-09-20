Is Richard Madeley permanent on Good Morning Britain?











Journalist Richard Madeley has become a regular face for Good Morning Britain viewers every weekday, but is he permanent?

Twitter has erupted with memes about Richard this morning (September 20), who has recently been co-presenting alongside Susanna Reid.

It comes after Piers Morgan was kicked off the morning news show. The move was welcomed by some with open arms, while others were not happy.

Several of those who regularly tune in for the ITV show are now wondering if Richard is a permanent fixture, or if he is only stepping in for some time.

BBC: Who is Richard E Grant’s wife? Meet Joan and his daughter!

Is Richard Madeley permanent on GMB?

Richard has revealed he will never be a permanent presenter on GMB.

At the time of writing, there has been no announcement from ITV which suggests he could become a more than temporary fixture.

ITV have reportedly said they have “no plans” to bring Piers back in to the hosting seat. This means the space is possibly open for a replacement.

We're Here | Season 2 Official Teaser | HBO

But The Mirror reported that Richard insisted he was only filling in for Piers on Lorraine, and said he doesn’t see himself as a permanent GMB host.

In the past, he has stepped in for those who regularly present on the ITV morning show, and is currently sitting where Piers Morgan used to.

However, the odds of him potentially being offered a permanent role are not completely ruled out.

He is reportedly now a favourite in the running to become a permanent GMB presenter, according to OK!.

There'a always a lot of chat about Richard Madeley when he does @GMB. Vote with your feet. Turn the TV off or, at least, over. Dont sit watching him and complaining about him! How crazy is that??? — wanderingbiku-Dave for short (@BikuWandering) September 20, 2021

Did Richard Madeley replace Piers Morgan?

For now, Richard has temporarily replaced Piers Morgan, who previously co-presented the weekday morning show alongside Susanna Reid.

Leading bookmaker Coral have made Richard’s odds of becoming a permanent fixture for the show 1-2.

Richard has been a stand-in presenter on the show since 2017, and has become more of a regular occurrence after Piers Morgan quit in March.

Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert founder, has also been rumored to be a possible replacement for the former presenter, as well as Adil Ray.

FAMILY: Who is Dr Sara Kayat? Children, partner and Instagram!

Twitter reacts to Richard Madeley on GMB

Looking through social media, it is clear that most viewers are unsure about Richard becoming a possible permanent presenter.

However, a few appear to be hoping he gets offered the role.

A fan said: “Richard Madeley is so much better than your other presenters, also a great permanent replacement for P Morgan…”

“Pity he [Piers] isn’t coming back to gmb, but Richard Madeley should be his permanent replacement (in my opinion)”, said another.

But some have said Richard is a “misinformation spreader”.

A viewer wrote: “Please god no – please say misinformation spreader Richard Madeley isn’t the new permanent @gmb presenter??

“He’s dreadful!! Why not @adilray or @MartinSLewis?? They are great.”

Richard Madeley is presenting GMB again this morning. pic.twitter.com/fZYEWcnphl — Col is Right (@Col_is_Right) September 20, 2021

WATCH GOOD MORNING BRITAIN ON ITV WEEKDAYS AT 6 AM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK