Ever wonder where you’ve seen someone before? But can’t place quite who they are. We did a double-take we finding out that Tracy Beaker who was played by childhood star Dani Harmer is taking to our screens once again. This time to take on the chaser on a celebrity special of The Chase airing today (30th of December 2019) at 5 pm.

The Chase has been on our screens since 2009, featuring episodes of celebrity editions, usually airing on weekends or during special occasions.

Between Christmas and New Year is the perfect time for ITV to show a celebrity version of the show.

Tonight’s episode features Dani Harmer, she is one of those faces you recognise, but you aren’t sure where from. Keep reading to find out who Dani Harmer is.

Who is Dani Harmer?

Dani Harmer, 30, is an English actress born in Berkshire, she is also a television personality and former singer.

The former CBBC star is dating Simon Brough, who she shared daughter Avarie-Belle Besty with.

Where do you know her from?

Dani Harmer played Tracy Beaker from 2002-2005 in the story of Tracy Beaker in which she later won a BAFTA for! Dani then again picked up the role of Tracy in 2010-12 in a Return Of Tracy Beaker series. Finally, in 2018 she took part in a series called The Dumping Ground.

Harmer, often is bombarded comments on her social media referring to her as Tracy. She often gets lines from the quoted to her too, including the infamous “bog off”

What does she do now?

In more current years Dani has her own acting academy called the Dani Harmer Academy, teaching kids to sing, dance and follow their acting dreams. As someone who has achieved great success from a young age, the idea of being taught by her sounds amazing.

What happens to the money on the celebrity chase?

Dani Harmer will be on tonight’s (30th December 2019) episode of The Chase. But who will she face?

On The Chase, the usual format allows the winners to walk away with their money split equally between them.

However, on the Celebrity edition, each celebrity gets to choose a charity to donate their money to.

