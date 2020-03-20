Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The new series of The Voice kicked off in January this year, bringing a new line-up of hopeful singers who want to make it in the music industry.

Featuring the likes of coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and newbie Meghan Trainor, the series once again features the best singing talent across the nation.

However, viewers are worried that the upcoming episodes might not go ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

So, is The Voice on this week? Let’s find out!

Is The Voice on this week?

Yes, The Voice is back with a new episode on Saturday, March 21st at 8.30 pm on ITV.

The remaining 12 acts will perform in a bid to secure a place for the live semi-finals.

When are The Voice’s live semi-finals?

Sadly, the live-semi final and final of the competition will not go ahead as planned. The episodes were due to air in the next few weeks – Saturday, March 28th and Saturday, April 4th.

However, ITV cancelled the live performances earlier this week following the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

The broadcaster confirmed that they’ll reschedule the live shows later this year but the exact date is not known yet.

