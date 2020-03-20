The new series of The Voice kicked off in January this year, bringing a new line-up of hopeful singers who want to make it in the music industry.
Featuring the likes of coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and newbie Meghan Trainor, the series once again features the best singing talent across the nation.
However, viewers are worried that the upcoming episodes might not go ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.
So, is The Voice on this week? Let’s find out!
- NOT AGAIN: Re-live Saturday Night Takeaway’s Bradley Walsh prank from 2005: Ant and Dec strike again!
Is The Voice on this week?
Yes, The Voice is back with a new episode on Saturday, March 21st at 8.30 pm on ITV.
The remaining 12 acts will perform in a bid to secure a place for the live semi-finals.
- TOP STAR: The Voice UK: Who is Jordan Phillips? ITV star already has a single on Spotify!
When are The Voice’s live semi-finals?
Sadly, the live-semi final and final of the competition will not go ahead as planned. The episodes were due to air in the next few weeks – Saturday, March 28th and Saturday, April 4th.
However, ITV cancelled the live performances earlier this week following the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK.
The broadcaster confirmed that they’ll reschedule the live shows later this year but the exact date is not known yet.
WATCH THE VOICE UK ON ITV ON SATURDAYS AT 8.30 PM