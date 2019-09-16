Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s officially National Ovie Day! Well, according to ASOS, anyway.

True success is having your very own national day and if anyone deserves one its everyone’s Love Island favourite, Ovie Soko.

The basketball pro stole the nation’s heart with his chilled-out vibe and hilarious quotes. He even managed to forever change the way we all say the word ‘message’…

Ovie Soko was the man who made a lot of people’s summer in 2019 and it turns out he’s the stylish gift that keeps on giving as he brings out a collection with fashion giant ASOS.

What is National Ovie Day?

National Ovie Day is a dedicated day to appreciate one of the greatest Love Island contestants to ever grace the villa, Ovie Soko.

More than that, though, it’s launch day for Ovie’s collaboration with ASOS.

Held on September 16th 2019, Ovie’s about to become even more popular as his chosen garments get whipped off the virtual shelves.

National Ovie Day discount codes

Making National Ovie that little bit better is the fact that ASOS is throwing in some discount codes, too.

Hovering over ‘National Ovie Day’ on the ASOS website and you’ll see a message that reads:

“Guess one of our [15] Ovie-related words that we’ve selected to receive a discount. Each of our Ovie-related words corresponds with a percentage discount anywhere from 10% up to 20%. Enter your guessed Ovie-related word in the promo code box at checkout and if you’ve guessed correctly you’ll receive an automatically applied discount.”

Could they make this day more fun?

Ovie’s top five ASOS looks

Ovie’s been dubbed the ‘perfect man’ many a time by Twitter users and showing off his new fashion collab, there’s no denying he’s looking seriously dapper.

Here he is rocking a dog-tooth trouser which you can bag for £35.

The hats are back!

While Ovie was on Love Island many people suggested that he’d go on to launch his own hat range. And while his ASOS collection isn’t quite that, he’s repping some cool hats again.

Team a £12 white bucket hat with this navy jumpsuit and make some style moves like Ovie.

Another classic to feature in the collection is the black pork pie hat.

You can get the ASOS accessory for just £20 and your look will be totally ‘Ovied’.

Teamed with a patterned shirt and that face, you can’t really go wrong…

Ovie for ASOS – jackets

A staple in any wardrobe is a good jacket and Ovie’s offering everything from utility gilets to suit jackets.

Jackets weren’t exactly a necessity in the Love Island villa, but winter is fast approaching! Why not go casual with a tan gilet for £32?

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a formal outfit, the basketball pro has got us covered there, too.

Styled with a black high-neck top and shades, Ovie’s looking sharper than ever in this ASOS skinny suit jacket in “taupe cross hatch”.

Ovie’s style edit gets edgy

It wouldn’t be right if Ovie’s style edit didn’t have a unique piece or two.

They may not be everyone’s cup of tea but if you’re as stylish as Ovie then a pair of wide-leg cargo trousers are a must-have in your 2019 wardrobe.

Finally, keeping it simple yet sophisticated, Ovie adds a muscle-fit long sleeve t-shirt to the edit.

A ribbed top is a key piece to any wardrobe and for just £12 you can’t go wrong!

