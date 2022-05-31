Love Island's Luca Bish has romantic history with Strictly's Saffron Barker













The countdown to Love Island is officially on, as ITV have released the names of the first 11 contestants ready for their summer of love.

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that summer isn’t here until Love Island is. The show is back on the 6th of June 2022 for their eighth season, and just from looking at the singles – it’s not going to be one to miss.

Luca Bish is amongst the cast who we will be appearing on our screens very soon, and Reality Titbit have everything you need to know about him, including the inside scoop on his relationship with Saffron Barker.

Luca was dating Strictly’s Saffron Barker

Saffron Barker is one of the most talked about YouTubers on the popular platform, from her vlogs to her 24 hour challenges, she’s loved by the internet community. Her fame has led her down multiple avenues in life, such as appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 alongside AJ Pritchard.

However, what a lot of people don’t know is that Luca Bish dated Saffron in the past. The pair have been spotted cosying up in bed together on Luca’s Instagram story, with the caption ‘Good Night’. As Luca and Saffron both hail from Brighton, it makes sense that they were once an item.

It seems that the pair left things on good terms, as Saffron commented on Luca’s Love Island announcement post. The Strictly star wrote: “Good luck luca ❤️”

Luca was in a 4-year relationship

Saffron isn’t Luca’s only ex-girlfriend that viewers should be aware of, as the 23-year-old was also in a 4-year relationship. He came out of this long term relationship a year ago, and he’s ready to settle down for good this time. Luca exampled the reason for the breakup:

“I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.”

He has also discussed that his decision to appear on the show in 2022 was because of the success of previous couples:

“When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Luca knows what he wants in a partner

There’s going to be no messing around from Luca, as the ITV star knows exactly what he’s looking for. He doesn’t waste his time if he doesn’t think the relationship has potential, as he explained:

“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

Love Island is going to be the perfect fit for Luca, as he enjoys meeting girls “out and about“. He also explained that it’s not easy when you’re looking for a relationship, as you can sometimes look “desperate.“

