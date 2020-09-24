ITV2 producers have come up with a new show: Celebrity Karaoke Club. Some of your favourite stars will not only battle each other with the mic but take part as the judges as well.

 

There will be many different rounds, similarly to The Voice, including singing in a group and duetting the same song. The twist is that the contestants actually have to impress each other, as they will be the ones to judge which celebrity is sent home each week.

ITV2 Logo

ITV2 Logo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faiL5ES2vUs)

Celebrity Karaoke Club: Start date

  • The brand new show launches on September 23rd at 10 pm. The schedule will see the singing competition air weekly on ITV2 in the same timeslot.

Celebrity Karaoke Club line up

  1. Gogglebox fave and Queen of the Jungle 2016, Scarlet Moffatt.(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
  2. Comedian and Loose Women panellist, Judi Love.
    39th London Critics' Circle Choice Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

    (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

  3. TV presenter, Joel Dommett.
    "The Masked Singer" - Photocall

    (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

  4. International Drag Star, Courtney Act.
    "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

    Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

  5. Radio presenter, Roman Kemp.
    TRIC Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

    (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

  6. Ibiza Weekender reality TV hero, David Potts.
    ITV Palooza 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

    (Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage)

  7. Radio DJ and comedian Melvin Odoom.
    Audio Radio & Industry Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

    (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

  8. TOWIE beauty, Jessica Wright.
    TRIC Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

    (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

  9. Comedian and impressionist, Luke Kempner.
    Murder In Successville Screening

    Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

  10. Semi-finalist of the 2008 X Factor, Diana Vickers.
    Accor Hotels Launches New 'Live Limitless' Afternoon Tea

    Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

  11. UK Drag Race Star, Baga Chips
    Jonathan Anderson and Jenny Galimberti celebrate the opening of the new JW Anderson, Soho

    (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

  12. Singer and Celebs Go Dating TV star, Tallia Storm
    "Onward" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

    (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

  13. Love Island star, Samira Mighty
    Boohoo And boohooMAN Screening Event

    (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for boohoo and boohooMAN)

Have something to tell us about this article?