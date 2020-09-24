ITV2 producers have come up with a new show: Celebrity Karaoke Club. Some of your favourite stars will not only battle each other with the mic but take part as the judges as well.

There will be many different rounds, similarly to The Voice, including singing in a group and duetting the same song. The twist is that the contestants actually have to impress each other, as they will be the ones to judge which celebrity is sent home each week.

Celebrity Karaoke Club: Start date

The brand new show launches on September 23rd at 10 pm. The schedule will see the singing competition air weekly on ITV2 in the same timeslot.

Celebrity Karaoke Club line up

Gogglebox fave and Queen of the Jungle 2016, Scarlet Moffatt.(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Comedian and Loose Women panellist, Judi Love. TV presenter, Joel Dommett. International Drag Star, Courtney Act. Radio presenter, Roman Kemp. Ibiza Weekender reality TV hero, David Potts. Radio DJ and comedian Melvin Odoom. TOWIE beauty, Jessica Wright. Comedian and impressionist, Luke Kempner. Semi-finalist of the 2008 X Factor, Diana Vickers. UK Drag Race Star, Baga Chips Singer and Celebs Go Dating TV star, Tallia Storm Love Island star, Samira Mighty