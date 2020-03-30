Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The UK government has launched a new WhatsApp service in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The service provides information and the latest updates on the virus. In addition, you can keep up to date with the current measures and travel restrictions in the UK to tackle the spread.

So, how can you access the WhatsApp number? Here’s everything you need to know about the new service as seen on ITV News!

How can I access the new WhatsApp service?

To access the service, all you have to do is save the number 07860 064422 to your contact list and send ‘Hi’ to the number once you’re on WhatsApp.

After that, you will receive an automated message with up-to-date official advice and information about Covid-19 in Britain.

With this tool from the UK Government, you can read about the number of coronavirus cases, symptoms of the virus, as well as general information about the pandemic.

Find out what you need to do regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) here: https://t.co/cxWGqQ1Wmu pic.twitter.com/0PXYTsRUfh — GOV UK (@GOVUK) March 26, 2020

How to use the new WhatsApp service?

Once you have texted ‘Hi’ and received the first automated message, you will see a list of 9 topics.

To find out more about each topic, all you have to do is reply with a specific number from the list. Then you’ll get a message about the latest information on that topic where some of them provide additional subtopics.

To go back to the main menu of the service, simply reply with the word ‘Menu’ after you’re done.

Please note that the information in this article is relevant at the time of publication.