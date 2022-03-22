











ITV’s upcoming game show, The Real Games, has lined up reality stars, singers, models, and even a Harry Potter actor to go head-to-head in an Olympics-inspired competition.

The Olympics may be over, but ITV is continuing the hype through their upcoming game show. Titled, The Real Games, Holly Willoughby will be joined by Freddie Flintoff as co-host. Chris Kamara will be commentator, and former footballer and sports presenter, Alexandra Scott, will act as a trackside reporter.

Initially commissioned for 2020, and then to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the five-episode show was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Although the air date is unconfirmed, we know that it will reach our screen soon as one star has shown glimpses into their training.

The Real Games explained

Similar to the Olympic games, 12 celebs will undergo grueling training by UK experts in athletics, swimming, and cycling before they compete in sporting events to win medals and ultimately be crowned champion.

Running for five episodes over one week, two episodes will last 90 minutes, while the remaining will stand at one hour, so your TV plans will be sorted.

The format and the name resemble the cancelled Channel 4 show, The Games, which also observed celebrities competing in Olympic-style events. That’s why the upcoming programme has received criticism for allegedly imitating, however, if you were a fan of the previous production, this is good news for you.

The Real Games full line-up

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Consisting of 6 males and 6 females, there will be a champion from both groups.

ITV have tapped some famous British faces for the line-up, including Love Island celebs, models, and actors among others.

Female contestants:

Olivia Attwood – Love Island (Series 3)

Christine McGuinness – Model and Real Housewives of Cheshire member

Chelcee Grimes – singer songwriter for the likes for Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Blackpink

Rebecca Sarker – Emmerdale actress as Manpreet Jutla

Phoenix Brown – model and Mel B’s daughter

Lucrezia Millarini – ITV news journalist

On 21 March, Attwood uploaded several photos to her Instagram Story documenting her training at an athletics track, admitting that it “ain’t no Barry’s Bootcamp.”

Male contestants:

Max George – The Wanted singer

Kevin Clifton – Former Strictly Come Dancing professional (departed in 2020)

Wes Nelson – Love Island (Series 4)

Colson Smith – Coronation Street actor as Craig Tinker

Ryan Thomas – Former actor known as Coronation Street’s Jason Grimshaw

Josh Herdman – Harry Potter actor as Gregory Doyle

Harry Potter’s Josh Herdman is unrecognisable

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EA Sports

34-year-old Herdman looks a lot different from when he first graced our screens as Draco Malfoy’s sidekick Gregory Doyle.

At 13 years old, he assumed the role in The Philosopher’s Stone and subsequently returned for the next seven installments. Since Deathly Hallows Part 2, the London native has appeared in minor roles in various British TV shows, such as Marcella and Alex Rider, and five films, including Robin Hood, alongside Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton.

When he’s not filming, he’ll be in the gym perfecting his MMA techniques; Herdman launched his professional fighting career in a 2016 match against Polish fighter Janusz Walachowski, resulting in a decision win.

He’ll definitely be tough competition in The Real Games.

The actor is father to his son, Morgan.

