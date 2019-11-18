Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

James Haskell is one of the ten celebrities who entered the jungle camp of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here on Sunday, November 17th.

James is an English former rugby union player who has played professionally in the Aviva Premiership for Northampton Saints and internationally for England.

Most recently, he has started a company to help others achieve their desired fitness goals and he is also the author of several fitness and health books.

So, what does James’s diet consist of? Because judging by his colossal thighs and biceps, he’s going to need more than a handful of beans to keep him going inside the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Who is James Haskell?

James Haskell is 34 years old and was born on April 2nd, 1985 in Windsor, England. He is married to Chloe Madeley, the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Height, weight and Jungle diet struggles!

When it comes to his staggering size, James’ current weight is around 121 kg or 19 stone, which is a lot more than the average UK male weight of 11 stone/ His height is 6 ft4 or 193 cm, making James the big friendly giant of the Jungle this year.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, James revealed that he currently eats 4,000 calories a day and admitted that it will be “horrific” if he loses weight while he’s in the Australian jungle.

James said:

I eat about 4,000 calories a day and if you win no stars you’re down to about 700 or 800 calories a day. It will be pretty horrific in terms of that loss but I’ve got muscle memory and coming up to Christmas, what better time to put on a bit more muscle or weight.”

What’s James’s diet like?

James’ diet consists of a lot of protein meals; including protein shakes, eggs, meat, nuts, as well as fruits and vegetables. For example, a typical lunch meal for the fitness and health trainer will include a large piece of chicken, brown rice and vegetables such as steamed broccoli.

In a previous interview with Business Insider, James said that he drinks about eight litres of water a day and usually has a protein snack or shake after his training.

In his protein shake, the 34-year-old includes protein powder, greens powder, a banana, oats and nut butter.

Take a look down below to see one of James’s lunch meals which he shared on his Instagram page… it’s basically everything he won’t be getting in I’m A Celeb!

