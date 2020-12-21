Meet Janet Street-Porter's partner - Peter Spanton's age and career explored!











Who is Janet Street-Porter’s partner? The Loose Women star is one of the celebrities competing on tonight’s (December 21st) Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off.

Janet Street-Porter is a familiar face from the panel of Loose Women who makes regular appearances on other programmes.

For instance, she is on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off on Monday, December 21st, where she will compete against Vicky Pattison, Dev Griffin and Christopher Biggins.

But while many know about Janet’s career and regular TV appearances, some viewers want to find more about her personal life as she has been in a long-term relationship.

Who is Janet’s partner Peter Spanton? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Janet Street-Porter on Loose Women

Who is Janet Street-Porter’s partner?

Janet Street-Porter is called Peter Spanton, a 65-year-old former restaurateur.

Janet and Peter have been in a relationship since 1999 and they are not married.

The Loose Women star often shares stories and anecdotes from her love life live on air but you wouldn’t find many pictures of Janet and Peter on the red carpet.

Prior to this relationship, Janet has tied the knot four times. She was married to photographer Tim Street-Porter, publisher Tony Elliot and documentary maker Frank Cvitanovich. Her last marriage was to David Sorkin in Las Vegas.

Steve Panton: Career

Steve Panton is an ex-restaurateur and entrepreneur.

He was the former owner and manager of Vic Naylor’s restaurant in Clerkenwell which he ran from 1986 to 2005.

Peter now runs Peter Spanton Drinks, a company that offers a range of premium mixers and tonics, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

He introduced two brand new products last year, called Peter Spanton No. 2 Lemonade With Italian Bitters and Peter Spanton No.16 Cream Soda.

Is Steve Panton on social media?

Yes, Steve is on Twitter!

You can find him under the handle @peterspanton_ where he has amassed 3,181 followers. His bio says: “Creators of premium mixers that are obscurely tasty and unpredictably refreshing. For those who seek more than the mundane and the blindingly obvious.”

Peter’s last tweet is from January this year and he hasn’t shared any posts on the social media platform since then.

He also runs an Instagram account which features pictures from his business, Peter Spanton Drinks, instead of personal ones.

You can find Peter on LinkedIn too but it looks like he hasn’t updated his account recently.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off airs on Monday (December 21st) and Wednesday (December 23rd) at 9 pm on BBC One.

