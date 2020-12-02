Does Jordan North have a wife? I'm A Celeb star's love life explored











I’m A Celeb fans are wondering whether DJ Jordan North has a wife. We explored the ITV star’s love life to find out…

With only two days to go until the I’m A Celebrity final, viewers want to get the inside scoop on everything there is to know about the campmates.

With Jordan down as the bookies favourite to win, it looks like he could be in with a chance of being crowned the King of the Castle.

So when it comes to his personal life, does Jordan North have a wife?

Screenshot: Jordan, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Series 20 Episode 11, ITV

Does Jordan have a wife?

No

Before going into the castle, Jordan confirmed that he is single.

Plus, the DJ host hasn’t been seen wearing a ring on I’m A Celebrity.

He told the Radio Times:

I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in. I just want to have fun and this is something that will stick with you forever. The fact I am going to be doing it doesn’t seem real.”

Many of his surrounding campmates are married, such as Giovanna Fletcher with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, and Vernon Kay with Tess Daly.

Now I’ve actually seen @jordannorth1 s face, just wondering if he’s got a wife? #imacelebrity2020 — Lucy Wilkes (@LucyWilkes) November 21, 2020

NETFLIX: Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s ethnicity explored

Jordan North: Love life explored

The Radio 1 presenter has kept any past relationships he might have had under wraps, and stays private about it.

The 30-year-old has had an Instagram account since 2013, but there’s no sign of any kind of significant other.

Looking at his profile, he spends a lot of time with his Sexted My Boss podcast co-host and best friend William Hanson.

The ITV star has a pretty busy life working on the radio every weekend! Jordan co-hosts his Radio 1 show with former I’m A Celeb star Emily Atack.

BBC: Meet Suzie Fletcher from The Repair Shop: Age and husband!

Fans love Jordan North on I’m A Celeb

There’s no surprise that Jordan has won over the hearts of viewers.

From the first episode, we saw him throw up before an abseil.

As the series got underway, we saw him get extremely scared about a challenge involving snakes in a box, and take on several trials.

He’s also brought lots of fun and laughter to the castle!

Everyone’s happiest moments are weddings, pregnancies and proposals and @jordannorth1 is there representing the single, childless community with an excellent Turfmoor story. This is why we stan a king!! #ImACeleb #GetBehindJordan @sextedmyboss @imacelebrity — Michelle (@MichelleDaweXO) November 29, 2020

Is @jordannorth1 single? Asking for a mate👀👀👀👀 — Bethany Dutton (@BethDutton) November 24, 2020

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! DAILY ON ITV AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK