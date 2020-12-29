Who is Kate Taylor? Meet the Real Housewives of Jersey star on Instagram!











Kate Taylor joins the line-up of ladies who star in ITVBe’s new reality series The Real Housewives of Jersey. Let’s meet her on Instagram…

The daily lives of the wives, who are either single, married or divorced, have been followed by ITV’s cameras for its first series.

It is the first time that the Real Housewives of Jersey has ever aired, which came to screens with its number 1 episode on Monday December 28th.

So who is Kate Taylor? What’s her Instagram, age, and background?

The Real Housewives of Jersey. Picture: ITV

Who is Kate Taylor?

Kate, 52, knows Jersey pretty well, as she has lived there for over 30 years.

Her main hobbies include fundraising, wellness and being a philanthropist.

She has recently been appointed Patron for After Breast Cancer Jersey.

Kate Taylor: Family and career

The Real Housewives of Jersey star has one 21-year-old son called Finn, who she spent her 2020 Christmas with.

She is recently single, after a 26-year relationship with her now ex-husband.

She was born in Cleethorpes and lived most of her early life in Grimsby, whih is where her family lives.

As a fundraiser for a number of charities, she has always been well-known in her local area – so it is likely that she will be recognised on the show!

Kate Taylor on Instagram

It looks like the socialite only recently joined Instagram, just in time for the show to officially launch.

She told ITV that she “dresses to be remembered”, which is pretty evident on her Instagram profile.

