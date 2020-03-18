Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Love Your Garden is a beloved makeover series when it comes to transforming gardens.

The ITV show is fronted by Alan Titchmarsh who travels across the UK to redesign people’s gardens and give them a much-needed revamp.

Love Your Garden kicked off with series 10 from February 25th, bringing back a cast of favourite gardeners.

One of them is Katie Rushworth. Here’s everything you need to know about Katie, including her career and Instagram!

Meet Katie Rushworth

Katie is a 36-year-old garden designer from Leeds.

She first began presenting Love Your Garden back in 2012 and has gone on to become a published author.

In 2016, Katie released her own book called ‘Plants, Beds and Borders’ which is available on Amazon if you’re looking for tips to renovate your garden.

Katie Rushworth: Gardening career

Before becoming a full-time garden designer, Katie used to work in the fashion field.

She discovered her passion for gardening through DIY projects for her friends and reading garden books. As a matter of fact, it was one of Katie’s friends who motivated her to apply for Love Your Garden!

Katie completed a course in Horticulture and did a foundation degree in Garden Design.

Apart from her presenting stint on the ITV show, Katie has her own business and transforms gardens for people across the country.

She also runs her own blog where you can find her tips and tricks on the best garden designs.

On the website, Katie also shares behind-the-scenes snaps and keeps a diary with the plants they’ve used in episodes of Love Your Garden.

Follow Katie on Instagram

You can find Katie on Instagram under the name @thequeenofspades00.

With 5,612 followers, she regularly posts about her gardening business, travel snaps and types of plants and flowers you can use for your gardens.

