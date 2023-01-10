Kavos Weekender has introduced us to a whole new cast of reps this season, and Tyler is the newest addition to the gang.

Tyler will be joining new reps Jaegia, Joel, Lucy, and Ethan, who will be guided by boss David Potts and deputy Tasha. OG rep Jordan Davies will also be joining the cast on the Greek party Island.

We take a closer look into El Jefe’s last recruit on Kavos Weekender, Tyler.

Who is Tyler from Kavos Weekender?

New rep Tyler is a 25-year-old who works in events and plays football.

He says he’s just regularly out partying all the time, so we’re sure he’ll make a great addition to the Weekender team.

Speaking on his time in Kavos to ITV, he says the best part of his time in Kavos was the day that he ran his first night day out. Jordan Davies said it was one of his best nights out, which is definitely a compliment coming from the OG Ibizia rep!

Tyler is still close to the other reps

It seems like the bromances aren’t just for the screen, as Tyler revealed to ITV that he’s still close to the other reps, especially Lucy, who he talks to on a regular basis.

He says that he and the boys have been out regularly and chat regularly in the group chat.

The cast regularly interacts with each other on Instagram, so it seems like the friendships are still going strong.

Meet the new Kavos Weekender rep on Instagram

At the time of writing, Tyler has an impressive 21.3k followers on Instagram, which we’re sure is set to rise as he makes his debut on the ITV show.

The star posts a range of content on his page, and also has some blue ticks in his comments including ex-Love Island star George Day and ex-Eastender’s star Maisie Smith.

As well as Instagram, the Kavos rep is also on TikTok. You can find him over @tylerweekender.

WATCH KAVOS WEEKENDER ON ITV2 EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

