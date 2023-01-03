If you’re missing the summer sun, ITV has you covered with the new series of Kavos Weekender with more drama, more parties, and new reps including Ethan.

The new reps are joined alongside some familiar faces, including Ibiza Weekender head rep David Potts and deputy rep Tash, who Ethan seems to be getting along with quite well.

A few of the new reps are no strangers to the limelight. TikTok star Lucy Appleton joins the show, and Ethan himself has links to former Love Island stars. We take a further look into Ethan’s connections and his Instagram.

Who is Kavos Weekender rep Ethan?

Ethan Aveiro is a 23-year-old model and footballer from Essex. As per his Instagram, he is signed to the modeling agency Base Models.

The Tab reports that alongside this, the new rep also works as an insurance broker.

The model has worked for many high-profile brands such as Adidas and Boohoo, to name a few.

Ethan’s Love Island links

As seen on his Instagram, Ethan plays for the team Hashtag United. Die-hard Love Island fans will remember season 7 contestant Toby Aromolaran also plays for the team.

Toby isn’t the only Love Island contestant Ethan has links to. He’s also friends with season 8 Casa Amor star Billy Brown, who commented: “My brother ❤️” on one of his recent pics.

Aside from Love Island, the model has many other blue ticks in his comments, including Gogglebox star George Baggs and Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry.

Meet Ethan from Kavos Weekender on Instagram

Aside from the many verified accounts, Ethan already has an impressive 20k followers on the platform. You can find him over @ethanweekender.

As well as Instagram, the new rep also has a TikTok account under the same username, where he boats 56.5k followers.

The star posts a range of content, including TikTok challenges and shopping vlogs.

