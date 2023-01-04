If the bleary British weather wasn’t enough to make you want to jump online and book yourself in for some winter sun, ITV’s Kavos Weekender is here. The show sees the return of El Jefe David Potts but there are some new elements this series including the Kavos Weekender hotel.

Tash Kiran is also back on the show along with a batch of new reps who are ready for a summer holiday they’ll never forget.

Let’s find out more about the Kavos Weekender hotel, which according to El Jefe is “stunning.”

© Twofour

Weekender relocates to Greece

Following on from the success of Magaluf and Ibiza Weekender, Kavos Weekender is here and David is ready to train a load of new reps in 2023.

When it comes to what can be expected from Kavos, David said “sexy Greek men, stunning blue sea, and battered cheese.”

The new ITV series kicked off on January 3 and is filmed in Kavos, on the Greek island of Corfu.

The Kavos Weekender hotel

According to David, the Kavos Weekender hotel is “stunning.”

During episode 1 of the show, David and Tash give a quick tour of their accommodation.

The hotel features a pool, a bar, a triple bedroom for David, a private terrace, and a reception area with a new online check-in system.

It’s located within close proximity to the main strip and El Jefe also says he has a sea view from his balcony.

David also added that the new quarters are “very roomy.”

Kavos is a party capital

It’s no secret that the people who appear on the Weekender shows are ready for a few days of sun and partying.

Thankfully, they’ve arrived in the correct place on the ITV show as Kavos is a Greek party capital.

The guests are ready to hit the famous Kavos strip right from episode 1 on the show alongside the reps – Ethan, Lucy, David, Tash, Jaegia, and Joel.

NO WAY: Kavos Weekender rep Ethan has links to Love Island stars on Instagram

WATCH KAVOS WEEKENDER ON ITV2 EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know