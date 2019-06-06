Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

You’re about to be hit with another strong dose of Keith Lemon!

The larger-than-life TV personality from Celebrity Juice now has his own chat show series that will air on ITV from tonight (Thursday, June 6th).

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrity-packed Shopping With Keith Lemon series, including cast, episode guide and how to watch online.

What is Shopping With Keith Lemon?

Keith Lemon will be given a brand new platform so he can interview celebs in his own unique way – we know, a recipe for trouble!

Shopping With Keith Lemon will see the irresistible TV presenter interview two celebs in each episode on ITV2.

However, rather squishing Keith into a TV studio, the 46-year-old will join celebrities as they embark on shopping trips down the high street.

Keith told ITV:

I’m a shopper-holic that likes gossiping. What better way to spend my day than shopping and gossiping with famous people?

Expect bright shirts and unshackled humour as Keith grills varying famous faces about everything from food shopping habits to luxury taste.

When is Shopping With Keith Lemon on TV?

Shopping With Keith Lemon launches on Thursday, June 6th.

It airs at 10 pm on ITV2, directly after the new series of Love Island.

There are eight episodes in the series, which will continue to air every Thursday.

Each episode should be uploaded to the official ITV media player, ITVHub, shortly after airing.

Which celebrities are on Keith Lemon’s new show?

So far, Spice Girl Mel B, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, presenters Fearne Cotton and Caroline Flack, comedian Rob Beckett, Emily Atack and David Dickinson have all been confirmed.

Likewise, a throwback to the Year 3000 will see Keith explore the fruits of the future with pop-punk band Busted.

I hope we get to find out what gel Charlie used to spike up his hair!

