When The Real Housewives of Cheshire returned for its tenth series this autumn, fans were only anticipating one new housewife to join the line-up.

Leilani Dowding was supposed to be the only permanent addition to the cast this year but there are two new potential housewives hanging out with the cast… and they’re two WAGs with pro-footballer partners!

Millie Savage and Annie Kilner were first seen in episode 4 (Sunday, September 29th) and they’ve been such a hit so far that fans of the show are demanding they be added to the permanent line-up.

So, with Annie joining the show this season, we thought it best to look into her and Kyle Walker’s relationship.

Here’s everything you need to know about Annie and Kyle, from their kids to their current relationship status.

Annie and Kyle’s relationship overview

New Real Housewives star Annie Kilner (27) met Kyle Walker (29) started dating nine years ago. They both grew up together in Sheffield and met when they were in their teens.

Annie was working as a model when Kyle began his career as a footballer.

Their relationship hit the tabloids over summer 2019 after it was revealed that Kyle had cheated on her with Ex On The Beach star Laura Brown. Annie has not yet divulged on the details in the RHOCH but said in her first appearance on the show that the relationship was “rocky.”

Annie and Kyle: Children

Together they have three sons called Roman, Riaan and Reign.

Roman is the eldest at 7-years-old, then Riaan is 3-years-old and Reign just 2-years-old.

Annie has spoken publicly about her desire to have a girl and The Sun reported last year she was expecting a fourth child. But as Annie said in the episode of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, she only has three boys.

They appear to still be a close-knit family despite the rocky relationship status and Annie can often be spotted taking her sons to Kyle’s football matches.

The Walker family on Insta

Annie does not have an Instagram that she currently uses but that doesn’t stop Kyle Walker from sharing sweet snaps of him and the kids.

All three sons are super adorable with mops of golden curly locks on their head.

It’s no surprise they’re genetically blessed when looking at their two gorgeous parents!

Kyle tends to post pictures of his family to his 1.5 million following of them on holiday. He also shares pictures of him and Annie, often calling her his “day one.”

You can follow Kyle @kylewalker2.

