Laura Whitmore's net worth shows the long, hot summer is worth while













Laura Whitmore is taking over our screens for the summer once again, as she’ll introduce us to the singles looking for love on Monday 6th of June 2022.

Season eight of Love Island is almost here, and we can’t wait to see what ITV have in store for us this year. This years cast have been announced on social media, including Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen and Saffron Barkers ex-romance Luca Bish.

Returning to the island once again is our favourite duo Laura Whitmore and Ian Stirling. Reality Titbit have explored Laura’s net worth, how much she gets paid for hosting the show and inside her home with Guinness on tap…

LOVE ISLAND: Gemma Owen is a dressage star

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

What is Laura Whitmore’s net worth?

Laura Whitmore’s net worth is estimated at around $15 million. This may come as a surprise for those who only know Laura from presenting the show since 2020 – after Caroline Flack sadly passed away.

However, Laura’s career in television didn’t start here, as she had already done multiple hosting jobs prior to this. She previously hosted MTV’s Survival Of The Fittest and ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here NOW!

According to The Sun, Laura Whitmore earnt £600,000 for hosting Love Island in 2021, despite not featuring on every episode.

Laura Whitmore’s television career

Working within the television industry has always been on the cards for the Love Island star. In fact, she always wanted to be an actress.

Laura studied at Leinster School of Music and Drama in Dublin, before attending RADA in London. She featured in productions such as Not Dead Enough, where she acted alongside Shane Richie in 2016.

Laura also featured in the 2020 short film, Sadhbh, where she played Claire, a struggling mother. She wrote the film alongside director Arjun Rose.

ITV: Indiyah heads to Love Island to ‘date properly’

Inside Laura and Ian’s home

Both Laura and Ian have posted sneek peaks into their homes on their social media – if you’re lucky enough to catch them.

The pair live in a trendy home in North London, which is full of life and character. The theme of their house is bold colours and patterns, with a special addition in their garden…

Laura and Ian have their own pub in their back garden, that’s full of alcohol – including Guinness on tap of course. “The Snug” was built in their garden during the 2020 lockdown so that they could enjoy outside life in the comfort of their own home.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK