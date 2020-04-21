Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire has returned for a new series in 2020 on ITVBe.

The reality show follows the glamorous housewives in Cheshire as they juggle life with children, business ventures and friendships.

Original cast member Lauren Simon has made a much-anticipated return after disappearing from last year’s series. The reality star has found herself in a prolonged and unsettling divorce with her ex Paul Simon.

So, who is Lauren’s former husband?

Who is Paul Simon?

Paul Simon, 50, is a property investor and businessman. He owns several property companies, including one called Paul Simon Developments.

Paul is also the director of Bowsall Developments in Manchester.

Apart from his own businesses, Paul has an income from a trust fund set up by his father Harvey. He comes from a family of property investors and was exposed to the business from an early age.

He studied property estate management in London and has a degree in Financial Services.

Before their divorce, Paul and Lauren used to live together in a gorgeous £1.8m home in Bowdon, Cheshire with their two children.

Lauren and Paul Simon’s divorce

Lauren and Paul separated back in January 2016, the year when they started their divorce application – a process they didn’t expect to take so long.

The two are still in the process of getting a divorce as Lauren revealed to Reality Titbit that there is “still no resolution” after so many years. She told us:

Unfortunately, it has been nearly 5 years and still no resolution which is really sad.

Is Paul Simon on social media?

Yes, he is!

You can find Paul on Twitter under the name @PaulieSimon.

He occasionally tweets, but he hasn’t updated his account lately. On his profile, it says he’s “married to a Real Housewife of Cheshire”.

