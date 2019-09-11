University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

On Monday, September 9th, The Real Housewives of Cheshire returned to our screens on ITVBe and this year they have a new castmate in the mix.

Leilani Dowding – former glamour model and girlfriend of The Cult’s guitarist Billy Duffy – has joined the cast and she certainly knows how to make an entrance. She wowed all the Cheshire women by rocking up to a garden party on a motorbike!

Already, Leilani has discussed how her and Tanya Bardsley’s careers overlapped when they were both FHM models, but it looks like she’s coming to steal the career limelight from fashion designer Seema Malhotra.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leilani’s clothing line, plus how to buy.

What is Leilani’s clothing line?

In 2012 Leilani started her own luxury clothing brand, Leiluna Collection.

Originally, the company specialised in dresses – the signature style Leiluna is known for is a backless mini dress – but they have since expanded their line.

In 2013 they started making gym and yoga gear, which then expanded to Burning Man festival gear three years later.

The most recent addition to the clothing line has been the ‘base layers’ collection which is perfect for everyday wear. Leilani and her horse-riding pals all model their best equestrian looks with the polo base layer.

There is also a specific equestrian section which horse lover Leilani promoted this year, which features polo shirts in an array of colours!

Where can you buy Leiluna Collection?

Currently, you can buy Leiluna Collection online.

They have two websites, one for the USA and one for the UK. Both websites have free domestic shipping but Leiluna Collection also ships worldwide.

Check out the UK website here.

You can also purchase Leiluna Collection through Etsy or ReveBoutique.

Some of Leiluna Collections best looks!

Leilani definitely knows her stuff when it comes to designing dresses. Leiluna Collection nails their signature look and has the ultimate party dresses.

One of our favourites from the collection has to be the sequin backless dress. Leilani was wearing one in white when she showed up to the garden party in episode 1 (Monday, September 9th) of The Real Housewives of Cheshire but it also comes in red, gold, blue and black.

It’s the ultimate festive party dress so make sure you nab one before winter is upon us!

The ‘mock neck dress’ is another one of our faves, oozing simplicity and refined class.

Leilani is definitely giving Seema a run for her money!

