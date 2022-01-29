Liberty from Love Island looked a little different before surgery











Love Island star, Liberty Poole is back on our screens this 2022 as she made her debut last week on ITV’s Dancing On Ice. Though she looked amazing, fans seem to be speculating it looks like she has a bit of a new look.

There have been rumours floating around that Liberty has undergone some sort of cosmetic procedure. Though she denied any surgery via a Q and A on her Instagram, she admitted to having lip filler.

Seeing Liberty back on our screens has got fans wondering what she looked like before surgery. So, Reality Titbit had a long scroll back through her social media and have got all the tea.

CHECK IT OUT: Who are Liberty Poole’s parents? Meet Love Island star’s mum Jo!

About Last Night | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 8065 About Last Night | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/84AA2wNBFo8/hqdefault.jpg 946773 946773 center 22403

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Love Island’s Liberty before surgery

During her younger years, Liberty looked a little different to how she does now – though still a stunner – scrolling through her Instagram has revealed her lips looked a little different in 2019.

Her latest pictures show off her plump pout and look a lot different from the posts two years ago, but she has admitted to her filler and we think she’s rocking it!

The Love Island star says she has only ever had filler in her lips and face and praises the progression of makeup and camera angles for her perfect Instagram pics.

Liberty addresses boob job rumours

Since she appeared on Love Island, liberty has been asked countless times whether her boobs are real or fake and she is still adamant they are au natural.

The rumours about a boob job have been circulating since she became known to us last summer and the star has addressed the accusations with the same answer each time. THEY’RE REAL!

First episode of dancing on ice done , countdown to next weeks performance 💗 pic.twitter.com/FoD1N3NriT — Liberty (@Liberty__Poole) January 17, 2022

Liberty’s “elegant” debut on Dancing On Ice

Liberty made her debut in her skates on Sunday and fans have been shouting her praises. For her first performance on the ice, Liberty smashed it and received 6.5’s from the judges.

Liberty is partnered with professional skater, Jo Johnson and they did their first routine to Little Mix’s, Shout Out To My Ex – some fans think this was also a little dig to her ex, Jake Cornish.

Liberty and Jo sailed through the next round and she said it was the most “surreal” experience ever. We can’t wait to see more of Liberty on the Ice this Sunday.

WATCH DANCING ON ICE ON SUNDAYS AT 6:30 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK