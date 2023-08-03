Lord Keith on The Chase told Bradley Walsh that he is actually not just plain old Keith, but has a royal link to his name. It came as he participated as a contestant on the popular game show. Let’s meet Keith of Glencoe.

Host Bradley Walsh on The Chase requested an overhaul of the show when a contestant, Keith, let viewers in on how he has a royal name. Charlotte, Ben, Keith, and Melanie all tried their hand at winning money against Jenny Ryan. During the tense episode on August 2, Keith let us all in on a secret – he’s actually a Lord!

Meet Lord Keith on The Chase

Company secretary Keith, 60, is a contestant on The Chase. He has been featured on the show since 2021 and in a 2023 episode, Lord Keith answered five questions correctly and got through to the final chase.

His panel name was changed to ‘Lord Keith’ immediately after he mentioned his royal link. He managed to score a sound £5,000 in his cash builder round and was joined by fellow contestants Ben and Melanie.

The trio played against The Vixen in a quick-fire round of general knowledge questions. However, they didn’t quite excel against Jenny Ryan and the team went home empty-handed.

Why contestant Keith has a royal name

Keith told the host that he has been looking into his family history and discovered he’s a “distant royal”. Bradley looked shocked and asked: “Who are you related to?”

The contestant revealed: “I traced my family tree 22 generations ago the name Plantagenet cropped up. So for a very good joke, my sister decided to buy me a piece of land in Scotland so I’m Lord Keith of Glencoe.”

“We’re going to have to change that now,” Bradley said. “We can’t just have Keith.” The production team worked quickly to change his name to ‘Lord Keith’ on the panel.

The Chase | Introducing Lord Keith of Glencoe 🎺 If he wins some money today, let's hope Kevin doesn't LORD it over all his friends and family 🤴 #TheChase Posted by The Chase on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Fans think Keith is a ‘winner’

Keith has had mixed reactions from fans. Some reckon he wants a free upgrade on flights due to his royal name, while others genuinely think he’s a right laugh, a “winner,” and love watching him compete on The Chase.

One fan wrote: “Does “Lord” Keith expect to get an upgrade on flights? #TheChase.”

Another penned: “Let’s see if Keith can guess his way through the final, and say, “No, that’s wrong” after every answer.”

“Imagine asking Lord Keith about blue blood! #thechase,” reacted a fellow ITV viewer.

