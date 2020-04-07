University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

During her daily appearance on Good Morning Britain today, Lorraine Kelly broke down in tears after speaking with her daughter Rosie, who is currently in Singapore.

Rosie is the daughter of 60-year-old presenter Lorraine and Steve Smith, who she married in 1992.

But it left many viewers curious as to what Rosie does for a job that could require her to live in Singapore full-time. We’ve done some digging and found out about Lorraine Kelly’s daughter’s job.

Lorraine Kelly speaks to daughter Rosie

Lorraine Kelly spoke to her daughter Rosie, 24, live on air during her Good Morning Britain segment.

Rosie was explaining life under lockdown in Singapore to her mum. And during their conversation, Lorraine revealed that she was supposed to go and visit Rosie and her daughter was also supposed to come home, however travel restrictions have cancelled these plans.

Throughout the interview, Lorraine was ever the collected interviewer, but towards the end she could not control her emotions. Lorraine told Rosie: “It’s so good to talk to you. It’s been lovely to see your wee face! I do miss you. Stay safe love.”

SEE ALSO : Who are Silvia and Julian from Your Home Made Perfect?

What is Rosie’s job?

Marketing and Community Manager at Accela

Rosie obtained a degree in Journalism from Edinburgh Napier University, graduating with a 2:1 in 2016. But instead of a career as a writer or researcher, Rosie has gone for a job in comms and marketing.

Back in May 2018, Rosie landed a job as a Junior Account Executive for Accela. She worked in this role for a year before a promotion to Accela’s Marketing and Community Manager.

In this role, Rosie oversees the marketing for the company as a whole. Find out more about Rosie’s career on her LinkedIn.

Does Rosie have Instagram?

Yes! We found Rosie on Instagram @rosiekellysmith.

She has over 8,800 followers and counting. We don’t think that Rosie’s high follow count is just to do with her famous mum, as her Instagram feed is filled with tonnes of envy-inducing travel pics from South East Asia and beyond.

COOKING UP : How to make Nadiya Hussain’s “pulled” banana peel

WATCH GOOD MORNING BRITAIN WEEKDAYS AT 6 AM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK