Lorraine Kelly has joined the Good Morning Britain team for the duration of lockdown and is on ITV every morning from 9 am to boost morale.

One of the ways Lorraine is trying to lift spirits is through her rather cheerful fashion sense.

Each morning, Lorraine has donned a different rainbow look to match the ‘NHS Love You’ rainbow the Good Morning Britain team have emblazoned on the wall.

So where is Lorraine Kelly’s rainbow dress from which she wore on Good Morning Britain today (Friday, April 24th)?

Lorraine viewers wowed by rainbow look

So far, Lorraine has donned everything from rainbow print jumpers to t-shirts with little rainbow motifs, however it is the rainbow dress which has caught the viewers’ eye.

It didn’t take long before viewers were scrambling to find out where Lorraine got her rainbow dress.

One viewer tweeted “where did you get that beautiful rainbow dress”? While another added: “loving the stripy dress today!”

Does anyone know where @reallorraine @lorraine got her dress from that she wore today? — Becca Harley ❤️💕🎉 (@BekkiHarley9513) April 21, 2020

Where is Lorraine’s rainbow dress from?

Lorraine’s dress she wore on Friday, April 24th is from Boden. It is the ‘Erica Rainbow Midi Dress in Multi Stripe’.

Originally it cost £130.00 but the dress is currently on sale for £65.00.

It comes in three different patterns: Multi Stripe, Maroon Ticker, Black Ticker.

The rainbow dress is quickly selling out following Lorraine’s appearance in the Boden number, so get your dress ASAP! You can find it on the Boden website here or from John Lewis.

