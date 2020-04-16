University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Television presenters are a great source of style info when it comes for sourcing everyday looks. From summer dresses to cozy knits, they cover it all, appearing on our screens day-in and day-out throughout the year.

Lorraine Kelly is one of those presenters who always wows viewers with her sartorial choices, and many of her fans scramble to find her outfits after Lorraine is on air.

Lorraine’s most recent Good Morning Britain look on Thursday, April 16th has sent viewers searching all over the internet for her grey rainbow jumper.

So where is Lorraine Kelly’s rainbow jumper from?

Lorraine Kelly wows in rainbow jumper

It wasn’t long before Good Morning Britain viewers were scrambling to get their hands on Lorraine’s look. Many took to Twitter on the hunt!

Numerous viewers tweeted at Lorraine Kelly to find out where her jumper was from. One said: “Loving your rainbow jumper today Lorraine”

Another added: “Can I asked where your rainbow top is from, I love love love it”

@reallorraine loving your rainbow jumper today Lorraine. 🌈 — Jeanette Hutchinson (@snowypops) April 16, 2020

Where is Lorraine’s rainbow jumper from?

The rainbow jumper that Lorraine was wearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, April 16th is from Oasis.

It is called the ‘Embroidered Rainbow Knit’ and cost just £40 when it was released.

Lorraine has previously worn the rainbow jumper when filming for her own ITV namesake show, so it’s a clear favourite of the presenter’s! Stacey Soloman has even worn the jumper, appearing in the cute number on Loose Women back in 2018.

Can you buy Lorraine’s grey rainbow jumper?

Unfortunately not.

The grey rainbow jumper Lorraine owns was on sale over two years ago, and has since gone out of production.

Oasis do still make a T-shirt version the jumper, called the ‘rainbow cloud tee’ which you can see here. However, as so many Lorraine viewers were attempting to find the jumper, they crashed the site!

WATCH LORRAINE ON GOOD MORNING BRITAIN WEEKDAYS AT 9 AM ON ITV

