Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island is officially back for 2019.

The brand new villa is looking fresh along with its batch of attractive residents for the summer.

This year’s Islanders are serving some serious looks.

So, here’s where you can buy the exact outfits from Love Island 2019 episode 1!

Buy Anna’s Swimsuit – Love Island 2019

Curvy pharmacist Anna Vakili is one of the hopeful singletons entering the villa.

You can bag her gorgeous red swimming suit from I Saw It First here.

It’s now only £18 and comes in white, too!

Love Island 2019: Buy Amy’s Bikini

Any fans of Amy Hart’s cobalt blue bikini are in luck.

Also from I Saw It First, you can purchase the two-piece online and it’s just £21.

The versatile bikini also comes in black.

Buy Caroline Flack’s denim dress

Love Island host Caroline Flack strutted into the villa wearing a figure-hugging denim ensemble.

Unfortunately, her designer dress – by Christopher Kane – costs around £500 and is currently sold out.

However, you can buy something similar for just £20 from Boohoo here.

Where to buy Anna Vakili’s Skirt

If you’re a fan of Anna’s pool-side look from Love Island 2019 then you’ve hit the jackpot.

Buy the Black Diamante Midi Skirt online here.

The beachwear accessory costs £30 and can be teamed with a black bikini like this one.

Buy Yewande’s dress from Love Island episode 1

Bag a sequin dress like Yewande Biala from I Saw It First online.

The gold dress is £24 and comes in sizes 6-16.

Yewande’s always looking stylish, you can follow the 23-year-old on Instagram here.

Get Lucie’s co-ord!

You can find yourself a cute two-piece outfit just like Lucie’s here.

Coming in four colours such as stone, pink, green and black, you’ll be set to take on any event.

And it clearly worked for Lucie in episode 1 as she stole the hearts of both Joe and Anton!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.