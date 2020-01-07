Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

The world is ready to see the new cast of Love Island 2020 jet off to Cape Town in pursuit of love.

Fans usually have to wait almost year for a new season. However, this year, ITV2 are bringing out a winter version for fans to enjoy. Although it is unknown how long the series will run, Love Island 2020 will be a shorter experience than the traditional series, airing for around 4-5 weeks.

Starting on the 12th of January 2020, Connor Durham is one of the five single men who will line-up alongside brand new host Laura Whitmore as she kicks off proceedings with the first-ever coupling.

Who is Connor? What does he do outside of the villa? And can we stalk the hell out of him Instagram?

Who is Connor Durman?

Connor Durham is a 25-year-old coffee bean seller from Worthing, Brighton.

He also owns his own business called the Naked Barista, which is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin by looking on Instagram.

Connor, serving coffee with no undergarment on.

We imagine this business venture spurned from his time at Butler and the Buff, which is a renown topless waitering service in Australia. You can see Connor dishing out the drinks in the nude below.

Is Connor Durman on Instagram?

Connor is on Instagram and has an account under @connordurman. He starts his reality TV journey with 8,000 followers.

The account hosts a variety of pictures of Connor, including plenty of topless pics and plenty promo for the show.

Connor Durman Down Under

No, this isn’t a smutty pun.

You may have noticed that Connor was working as a topless waiter in Australia, and this was because he lived in Australia for a significant period of time.

Probably a working holiday… that’s what all the kids do nowadays, eh.

Judging by Instagram, Connor lived in the Gold Coast, Sydney and even worked on a banana farm, living in Aus for at least two years, which may be why you hear a mix-mash accent.

Either way, judging by this vid, Connor looks better suited to a survival show…

Meet Connor’s parents

As in his Instagram bio, Connor has at least one sister (Carla), and that’s who is running his account while inside the South African villa.

Con-Con is also close to his parents with some adorably doting catch-up pics of them on social media. Such as the family catching up for a cocktail on the Gold Coast.

Typically Love Island 2020 teeth

Connor proudly claims that since getting his teeth done he is able to pull the ladies with ease.

In earlier Instagram pictures of Connor, he has a gap between his two front teeth. However, this is a thing of the past as Connor will be able to show off his glistening white smile with all of his teeth perfectly aligned during Love Island 2020

Where did he get his tattoos done?

Connor had an entire Egyptian leg-sleeve done when in Thailand earlier this year which he proudly shows off on Instagram. Th

e talented tattoo artist who did the ink goes by #tattooblackandgrey and they can be found on Instagram under @can_do_tatt.

The detailing on that looks painful!

Who is Connor’s ‘type on paper’?

Connor advises he falls in love hard, and his dream woman is Maya Jama.

If only she landed the presenting gig…

