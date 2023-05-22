Love Island summer 2023 is just weeks away so Reality Titbit has the latest update on the start date, and confirmed host and voice-over.

Love Island is gearing up for its 10th series this summer after ITV confirmed a double helping of the show for 2023.

The last time we saw a batch of hopeful singles was in March after social worker Sanam Harrinanan and school teacher Kai Fagan took the crown in the South African winter edition.

As always, the winning couple will take home £50,000 so what’s in store for summer 2023? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming show so far.

Credit Love Island youtube channel

Although ITV has yet to confirm the start date, a source told The Sun that things could kick off on Monday, June 5.

The show will reportedly run for eight weeks, so contestants will be in the villa for up to two months.

The finale is expected to air on Monday, July 31.

Who is hosting Love Island 2023?

Maya Jama is returning as host after taking the helm last series. The presenter proved to be a popular choice as she turned heads with her enthusiastic energy and stunning fashion choices.

She took over the duty from Laura Whitmore, who joined in season 6. Irish presenter Laura exited the show due to the “difficult elements” of the winter series, including flying back and forth to South Africa for the recouplings.

Whitmore, 38, originally stepped in as a stand-in for ex-host Caroline Flack after the latter faced assault allegations involving her partner, Lewis Burton. Flack’s body was found in her North East London home on February 15, 2020. A coroner ruled her death as suicide. Caroline was 40 years old.

Laura paid tribute to her friend, praising her as “vivacious, loving, and had a passion for life.”

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who does the Love Island 2023 voice-over?

Iain Stirling is expected to be the narrator once again – it wouldn’t be Love Island without his distinct Scottish accent subtly roasting the contestants.

The 35-year-old married former host Laura in 2020 and welcomed a daughter called Stevie in March 2021.

Where is Love Island filmed?

This year’s summer season is expected to take place in the Love Island villa in Mallorca that viewers will recognize from season 8.

The main love nest was Sa Vinyassa in Sant Llorenç Des Cardassar, and Casa Amor was the nearby Alchemy Villa.

Previous Love Island winners

Over eight years, Love Island has crowned nine pairs of love birds:

Which Love Island winners are still together?

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The season 2 stars are the first winners to tie the knot. They welcomed their first son, Freddie, in December 2017 but briefly split during her pregnancy. The couple reunited shortly after the birth and became engaged in July 2018.

Cara and Nathan married in 2019 and their baby girl, Delilah, joined the family.

They are the third Love Island couple to say “I do”. Season 2’s Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were the first pair to marry, followed by Jessica Shears and Dom Lever of season 3.

Davide Sancliment and Ekin-Cu Culculoglu

Recent breakup rumors have been swirling, but Ekin-Su has made it clear that she and her Italian stallion are going strong.

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Sanam and Kai left the South African villa in mid-March, so they’re still in the honeymoon period.