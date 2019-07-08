Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s on-screen romance during Love Island 2019 has been a sight to behold. The pair made their relationship official as of episode 31.

She’s managed to turn a professional boxer into a hopeless romantic in just a matter of weeks and viewers are loving it!

Social media influencer, Molly Mae, could be the style icon of series 5 whipping out look after look on the show.

Her outfits and styling are a huge hit with the public, but there’s one thing about Molly Mae that’s got viewers asking questions.

So, what’s going on with Molly Mae’s teeth? Is the Love Island star’s smile real?

Love Island: Molly Mae’s teeth

Episode after episode of Love Island 2019 and Molly Mae’s teeth look to be getting whiter.

Her gnashers have been the talk of Twitter for more reasons than that, too, as some have suggested she’s got veneers.

One Twitter user called Molly Mae’s teeth “Chicken Run dentures” with another saying that her teeth reminded them of that of a chipmunk.

Are Molly Mae’s teeth real?

We’d say that Molly has had her teeth whitened – and possibly topped up with whitener while she’s been in the Love Island villa.

Viewers have suggested that Molly Mae’s top teeth are “one continuous tooth” as she does look to have a perfect – if not too perfect – smile.

It seems that her teeth were always straight from investigating her Instagram account, so she may have had braces and now continues to wear a retainer.

Has Molly Mae Hague had surgery?

The 20-year-old certainly looks to have had some lip filler as a flick back through Molly Mae’s old Insta pics reveals her in days with a less plumped pout.

Heart.co.uk reported that Molly Mae could have had lip fillers, jaw or chin fillers for a more defined jawline and veneers.

Molly also has long blonde hair extensions rounding off her very glam look as well as a constant bronzed tan and probably microblade eyebrows.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (APART FROM SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE