Love Island series 5 has been one hell of a ride. Twitter users have been all over the show commenting on everything from how savage this year’s boys have been to how set-up the show seems.

The all-important topic of the £50,000 prize has come up a fair few times towards the end of the 2019 show. Every year the prize money manages to throw a spanner into the works as the Islanders’ intentions are questioned.

There’s yet to be a final where someone ‘steals’ the prize money but 2019 could be the year. Latecomer to the show, India Reynolds, sparked some concerns after the headline challenge suggested that she’s with Ovie to win the show.

So, what is India’s net worth? Does the Love Island star really need the money?

What is India Reynolds’ job?

Love Island’s brunette bombshell works as a model and social media influencer.

India is a former Page 3 model, her career took off in 2009 when she entered the “Page 3 Idol” competition. She’s appeared on porn website Porn Hub. India can be seen on the site doing a striptease – but it’s nothing too X-rated.

She’s also a vegan chef and has her own Instagram account with almost 5,000 followers. She also has 362,000 followers on her personal Insta page which is sure to increase during her appearance on Love Island.

How much is India from Love Island 2019 worth?

With India being a former Page 3 model it’s difficult to give an exact estimation of her earnings and salary as Page 3 models can earn anything from £12,000 a year and up according to be-a.co.uk.

The 28-year-old has posed for the likes of FHM, Nuts, Loaded, Front and Zoo in her time meaning that her annual modelling salary could be in the region of at least £10,000-£30,000.

That said, the value of page 3 models has seriously declined over the years and while noughties pin-up girl Lucy Pinder has a net worth estimated at around £3 million, there is no way India is anyway near this sum given the demise of Page 3 modelling and the fact she’s only recently famous due to Love Island.

India’s net worth is more like £100,000 although her stock will only rise, especially if she wins series 5.

India’s ’50k’ comments on Twitter

The subject of the £50k cash prize came to light on Love Island 2019 following the headline challenge.

India was accused of coupling with professional basketball player Ovie Soko just to win the money. India remarked: “There are easier ways to get 50k than come in here” to Ovie, to which he agreed.

Her comments were amusing to many viewers with some taking to Twitter. One Twitter user wrote: “There’s easier ways to get £50k than come in here.” Eh, India, which ways would these be. I need a few bob”.

India: there are easier ways to get £50k Me: pic.twitter.com/cTu1Ogtooo — yt: yinkamariadaniels (@ymdaniels) July 23, 2019

