Spending time in front of the camera is pretty normal for a lot of the Islanders on Love Island 2019.

From social media influencers to fully-fledged models, this lot are experienced when it comes to dolling themselves up, to say the least.

Episode 29 of the show saw Anna Vakili’s hair looking quite different than when she first set foot in the villa.

Twitter users had something to say about Anna’s hair, of course, with some even asking if she had a bald patch!

So, is Anna’s hair thinning? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island star’s barnet.

Love Island: Is Anna’s hair thinning?

Episode 29 of Love Island 2019 (Friday, July 5th) saw Anna’s hair looking different to normal with some viewers asking whether it was thinning on top.

While Anna went out for a date with Jordan Hames it was clear that the pharmacist had experienced some root regrowth – which is normal for people who dye their hair.

Anna’s dark Kim Kardashian-style locks look to have been growing out over the last month while she’s been in the Love Island villa.

It’s more than likely that it’s Anna’s natural roots coming through which make her hair look lighter on top rather than the 28-year-old experiencing hair thinning.

What colour is Anna Vakili’s hair naturally?

By the looks of things, Anna’s natural hair is growing out after some weeks on Love Island.

Her root colour looks to be a mousy-brown rather than the colour she’s opted for – a rich dark chocolate brown.

Anna has been dubbed “a British Kim Kardashian” and her hair certainly fits the bill for that look.

She hasn’t spoken publicly about any cosmetic surgery she’s had done. But it looks like Anna has had lip filler and takes serious care when it comes to her appearance.

Do they receive beauty treatments in the Love Island villa?

Spending two months on national TV, it must be pretty difficult to look immaculate at all times.

During the fifth week of Love Island series 5, it’s clear that some of the girls were in need of some pampering.

Molly Mae Hague can be seen with a couple of acrylic nails missing, while Anna may need to have her hair dyed while on the show.

According to Bustle, on the 2018 show, a Love Island spokesperson apparently confirmed Dani Dyer had had her hair done and that “all the girls had hair and beauty treatments in the villa in the last few days.”

We’d assume that the contestants get the same kind of treatment on the 2019 show. This ensures that they feel confident and camera-ready at all times!

