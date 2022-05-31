Love Island villa sneak peek - infinity pool and picture-perfect snuggle spots













Love Island’s new string of contestants will be the first to enter the brand new villa, after it was decided that their previous digs needed a major glow up. A new Spanish villa has been picked to be the hub for the fresh batch of singletons, ready to embark on their summer of love.

Love Island 2022 is slowly approaching and with just six days to go, It’s time to clear your summer schedule and prepare to tune into ITV2 every evening.

Prepare to be shocked when season 8 kicks off and it is not the villa you know and love. Reality Titbit has all the details on the new villa, so let’s tour it now.

Love Island villa sneak peek

The dating show was previously filmed at a luxurious property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar. However, after the location became unavailable, ITV bosses were forced to recruit a new house elsewhere. Executive producer Mike Spencer revealed that after viewing multiple villas this was the top pick: “We looked at quite a few villas, but this one was by far the best.”

Of course, as the show continues to grow the house is expected to get bigger and better, Spencer revealed: “It’s slightly bigger – it’s a similar pool size but the space around it is bigger – the dressing room is a bit bigger, the bedrooms are bigger.”

The glamorous house on the Spanish island has stunning views but other upgrades include a new seating area for the boys, a sofa and more storage. Work on the property took around two months to complete with the Hideaway being the last to finish.

We can’t wait for the islanders to take to the diary room to share their dilemmas!

Picture-perfect snuggle spots

This will be where the Islanders get to know one another, flirt, argue, couple up and break up. Viewers can expect private areas for islanders to have their emotional heart-to-hearts, and this house has more than ever. Mike Spencer said: “It’s the first time, I think, that we’ve designed it more editorially. We know how many chat areas we need, we know you want those places you can sneak off to.”

The bedroom area is on the ground floor and has a bunch of double beds facing each other. This seems to work better than when the beds were placed in rows, as the housemates can chat in bed. Of course, the new villa wouldn’t be the same without “the dog house” which is the foldout bed in the living room; where islanders end up when they’re in the bad books.

The iconic fire pit

The fire pit is where the islanders gather ahead of housemate dumpings and new arrivals. It is now larger and more of an arena shape. We can’t wait to see Laura Whitmore stride up to the fire pit as the Islanders start to sweat.

Bright colours are plastered across the walls with neon signs and positive quotes. With a pop art theme running throughout along with a luxurious rose-gold kitchen and bathroom installed.

The singletons will enter the property through a giant chrome heart which sits on a wooden walkway leading to the front door. This is where we will see the string of contestants enter the villa and inevitably leave as the weeks go on.

Infinity pool and outdoor spaces

Let’s be honest the outdoor area is where the islanders spend the majority of their time drenching in the sun. With a stunning infinity pool, bean bags and large outdoor gym, there’s more than enough to keep them occupied.

Side note: The infinity pool features in-water sun loungers, luxurious or what?!

