While the Islanders casually mooch around day to day looking effortlessly chic, they’re actually repping some very sought-after items.

Love Island 2019 has seen the huge TV show partner with women’s clothing brand I Saw It First. But, not all of the Islander’s clothes are from there.

If there’s anywhere you’d want to your brand to be paraded around it’s probably the Love Island villa. The show has opted for a bit of product placement in 2019 including a range of VO5 hair care products.

So, what brand are the Love Island ‘R’ hats? Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Island R hats

Viewers of Love Island have spied a certain hat brand being worn around the villa during series 5.

The ‘R’ hats are from Rewired Clothing – a brand offering four different variations of headwear.

Rewired hats are for both men and women and look to have been made famous by Love Island.

They aren’t available to buy directly from the Love Island shop, though.

Love Island: Buy a Rewired hat

If you fancy purchasing some headwear as seen on Love Island then you’re in luck!

The caps are priced around £25-£30 and can be bought online from the Rewired clothing website.

It looks like the ‘Trucker’ style cap that Anton Danyluk sported during the July 1st episode is currently sold out.

But if you prefer Michael Griffiths’ or Maura Higgins’ style hat then the ‘Dad hat’ is available in black for £20.

Does Rewired make other clothing?

The hat brand is on Instagram as Rewired Clothing with over 20,000 followers. (@rewiredclothing)

At the moment it looks like they’re strictly into hats but who knows? In the future, they could expand to other clothing.

Love Island has partnered with Polaroid for a collection of sunglasses in 2019 which the Islanders have been sporting since episode 1.

Some items of clothing are also from I Saw It First on the show, but not everything is a partner brand – they are allowed to bring their own clothes into the villa, too!

