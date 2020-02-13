Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Alan Titchmarsh is returning to ITV with Love Your Garden in 2020.

This year, we’ll be delighted to a brand new series of our favourite gardening programme. Alan and his team will once again surprise people across the UK with a much-needed renovation of their gardens.

So here’s everything you need to know about Love Your Garden 2020, including start date, episode guide and cast.

When does Love Your Garden 2020 start?

Love Your Garden is returning for series 10 on Tuesday, February 25th on ITV at 8 pm. The show was first broadcast on June 10th in 2011.

How to watch Love Your Garden

You can watch the new series of Love Your Garden every Tuesday on ITV.

Alternatively, you can watch the episodes on demand from ITV‘s website once they’re uploaded after being broadcast.

Love Your Garden: Cast

Alan Titchmarsh is obviously back as the show’s main presenter. He’s hosted the gardening programme since June 2011.

For series 10, Alan will be once again joined by co-presenters and gardeners David Domoney, Katie Rushworth and Frances Tophill.

David is 56-year-old chartered horticulturist, who’s appeared on This Morning as a resident gardener.

Katie, 36, is a garden designer from Leeds who’s renovated a number of attractions and centres in North England. Meanwhile, Frances is also a horticulturist, known for presenting Gardeners’ World back in 2016.

Love Your Garden series 10, episode 1

In episode 1, Alan and his team will head to Hull to turn a suburban area into a wildlife retreat for a family.

On top of that, Alan will once again share his gardening wisdom as he reveals how to create an attractive and safe pond.

He will also offer advice on some of the best small trees for your garden and a tutorial on how to put an outdoor cinema.

