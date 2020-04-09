University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The final episode of Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries was all about Billie Faiers’s glitzy Gatsby themed 30th birthday bash. But it wasn’t all fun and games as a scene between Sam and her friend Luisa Zissman divided viewers and caused an online debate.

Fans of The Mummy Diaries will recognise Luisa as one of the guest stars, popping up every now and then throughout the series. However, Luisa might start to rethink some of her appearances on the series following this incident.

So, just who is Luisa? What did Luisa and Sam say in The Mummy Diaries series 7 episode 7 (Wednesday, April 8th) which caused such outrage?

Meet Luisa Zissman

Luisa Zissman is a 32-year-old reality entrepreneur and reality TV personality. She found fame back in 2013 on the ninth series of The Apprentice. Luisa came in second place.

In 2014, Luisa rocketed into the spotlight again, appearing on the thirteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

She is currently married to Irish businessman Andrew Collins. The couple wed in 2015 and have two daughters together. Luisa has an older daughter from her previous marriage to Oliver Zissman.

You can follow Luisa on Instagram under the handle @luisazissman where she has over 564,000 followers.

What did Sam and Luisa say on The Mummy Diaries

Sam Faiers and Luisa Zissman sat down to have a chat about ending breastfeeding and what it does to your body. This led to a conversation about plastic surgery and liposuction which led to allegations of fat-shaming.

When Luisa was talking about how her breasts had increased in size following her breast reduction, she began to speak about how fat regrows.

Luisa said: “But I thought once you had fat cells removed, it doesn’t grow back. Cos’ people say when you have lipo, they remove the fat cells and it doesn’t come back. Well, I’ve seen a lot of fat people who’ve had lipo.”

But it was the following scene which really got under viewers’ skin. As Luisa and Sam went to have their breasts checked, the doctor spoke of obesity increasing ones risk of cancer.

Luisa said:

You know what annoys me? The promotion of, like, plus sized models and stuff. And we hail body confidence like ’embrace your body, it doesn’t matter if you’re overweight’. It really does.

Mummy Diaries viewers split on Luisa’s comments

Although the scene was intended to be a positive one, as it was promoting breast cancer awareness and teaching viewers the importance of checking for abnormal lumps and bumps, many didn’t feel it was given the comments.

One viewer tweeted: “Really disappointed in Sam and Luisa on Mummy Diaries, saying that they don’t agree with plus size models.”

Another added: “Disappointed with the comments about plus size models from Sam and luisa … #bekind springs to mind! Means girls also springs to mind – fat shaming”

But others pointed out that it wasn’t intended as a criticism of plus size, but merely a promotion of healthy attitudes towards weight.

Eh did people listen to what Sam and Luisa actually said? #MummyDiaries they didn’t slate plus size people at all! — A L E X I A👸🏾🇰🇳 (@thatgyallexi) April 8, 2020

