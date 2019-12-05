University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Italian chef Gino D’Acampo is back on ITV for a brand new season of Italian Express!

This series has seen viewers drooling over everything about the show, from its landscapes to the food Gino eats. But mainly, Gino is wowing with his own recipes.

Episode 3 (Thursday, December 5th) saw Gino take on a traditional Italian classic, one which is perfect for the oncoming cold winter nights: minestrone!

Here’s how to make Gino’s minestrone with cheesy bread from Italian Express.

Minestrone ingredients

For the hearty minestrone soup, you will need two large carrots, one large onion, two celery sticks, one large potatoes, one courgette and half a green cabbage.

For flavour, you will need tomato purée, salt and white pepper, plus two garlic cloves and fresh parsley. The recipe also requires 400g of drained cannellini beans, 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil and 1.5 litres of vegetable stock.

To finish the recipe with the cheesy ciabatta, you will need 30g of softened salted butter, 40g of grated pecorino cheese (or parmesan) and four slices of ciabatta.

Step by step recipe

Step 1: Cube the carrots, onions, celery and potatoes in preparation. Thinly slice the cabbage.

Step 2: Heat 5 to 6 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan, add all the vegetables, garlic and cook over a high heat for 8 minutes or until soft. At this point add the vegetable stock.

Step 3: As soon as the stock starts to bubble, add chopped courgettes and cannellini beans. Season with salt and white pepper at this stage.

Step 4: Lower the heat and let the minestrone simmer away for twenty minutes.

Step 5: Add a tablespoon of tomato purée for extra colour and flavour.

Step 6: Prepare your cheesy ciabatta by adding a stick of butter to grated pecorino to create a cheesy paste. Spread the cheesy paste onto slices of ciabatta and place them under a grill until they are golden brown.

Step 7: Stir some chopped parsley through the soup and serve up!

