The Masked Dancer UK is coming back with a new bunch of whacky characters. A panel of judges and viewers will be tasked with figuring out which celebrities are hiding inside.
There are clues everywhere – in the VT packages played before each performance and even in the songs they’re dancing to.
Last year’s series saw panelists Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall try to uncover the secret identities of the characters, with the likes of Craig Revel Horwood, Jordan Banjo, Eddie the Eagle and Bonnie Langford taking part.
It was Olympic gymnast Louis Smith who came out victorious in the show hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.
Footballing legend Peter Crouch will be joining the panel of judges this year, with Mo unable to partake due to touring commitments, so perhaps we’ll get a rendition of his famous robot dance.
Mo fans need not worry though, as he will be back to join the panel for a surprise appearance during the run, and there’ll also be some very special guests throughout the season.
So let’s meet the eccentric cast of 12 characters bidding for the crown this year…
Onomatopoeia
Tomato Sauce
Sea Slug
Scissors
Cactus
Astronaut
Pillar and Post
Candlestick
Pearly King
Pig
Prawn Cocktail
Odd Socks
The brand new series of the Masked Dancer is coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub this Autumn
