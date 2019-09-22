Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Guess which show is kicking off its second season in 2019! It’s Absolutely Ascot.

Yes, the show brimming with arguments, love triangles, fall outs and hilarious quotes is back on ITVBe from September 22nd.

Episode 1 starts from 10 pm, however, if you miss it you can always catch up via the ITV Hub.

There are some newbies in town joining Ryan Paul Anthony, Courtney Smith, Leah Fletcher, Amber Tucker Chandler and the rest of the gang!

Let’s meet Sam Bernard, Absolutely Ascot newcomer to series 2…

Absolutely Ascot: Meet Sam Bernard

Sam is set to join the cast as Gary Ball’s best friend. We’d say that the cheeky chappy is in his early twenties.

Claudia Smith (Gary’s ex) blames Sam for being a bad influence on Gary, so his return along with Gary does neither of them any favours in Claudia’s eyes.

Loyalty is at the top of Sam’s priority list and it seems like while his intentions may be good, meddling in your best mate’s relationship isn’t going to get you anywhere…

SEE ALSO: Who is Rudi Hewitt? Absolutely Ascot’s answer to TOWIE’s James Lock!

Is Sam on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow new boy on the block Sam on Instagram here.

From yacht parties to living his best life with the boys, Sam looks like he’s having the time of his life on Instagram!

Sam currently has around 3,600 followers on Insta and that figure is likely to rise once he appears no the ITV show.

OMG: Who is Absolutely Ascot’s Gary Ball? The newbie with unfinished business!

Who is Sam friends with?

When someone new joins any reality TV series cast it’s hard to see where they might fit in.

But, you can rest easy as Sam is good friends with fellow newcomer to the show, Rudi. And he’s also BFF’s with Gary Ball – much to Claudia’s displeasure.

We’re pretty sure that Sam and the rest of the new lads will settle in with the rest of the cast easily. There weren’t any fallouts between the boys in series 1, so series 2 shouldn’t be any different, should it?

SEE ALSO: Absolutely Ascot: 5 things you DIDN’T KNOW about Ryan Paul Antony!

WATCH ABSOLUTELY ASCOT SERIES 2 FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND AT 10 PM ON ITVBE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE